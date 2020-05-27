Hina Khan And Neha Kakkar In Similar Outfits; See Pictures Inside

Bollywood celebs like Sanaya Irani, Karishma Tanna, Jennifer Winget, Hina Khan, Neha Kakkar, Mouni Roy, and more are always seen competing when it comes to fashion. Be it long gowns, mini dresses, sarees, lehengas, and more, actresses have always showcased their unique sense of style. Often their outfits are also noticed colliding with each other. Listed below are pictures of Hina Khan and Neha Kakkar wearing similar yellow outfits. Read on:

Hina Khan and Neha Kakkar in yellow T-shirt dresses

Hina Khan's outfit in the above picture looks stunning. The actress chose a yellow long T-shirt dress with stripes on the side. The T-shirt had a graphic print in the centre. Hina chose to pair her look with a classic white backpack and glares. She also added a funky hairstyle to her look. Hina threw on a pair of white classic shoes to complete her look. Hina Khan has earlier, too, chosen some of the best fashion picks.

Be it her appearance at Cannes or a simple promotional event, Hina Khan has always looked her best and entered with style and immense confidence. Khan's fashion and TV shows have been majorly loved by the masses and her eclectic style has showcased that the actor can put on just about anything and make it look absolutely stylish. Khan's Instagram has also been flooded with likes and comments from fans who have not only loved her looks but have also tried to pull them off themselves.

Neha Kakkar, on another occasion, was seen in the same dress as Hina Khan. The singer chose a yellow long T-shirt dress with stripes on the side. The T-shirt had a graphic print in the centre. Neha chose to pair her look with pink long sock shoes. Neha added a pink belt to cinch her waist. She also added funky curls to complete her look. A gigantic ring was also seen on Neha's finger as she enjoyed the music. Neha enhanced her look with her bold pink lips and subtle makeup.

Kakkar has earlier too chosen some of the best and trending fashion picks. Be it her appearance at a given concert or a simple promotional event, Kakkar has always looked her best. Neha's fashion and music have both received much love and praise from the masses. Her eclectic style has also showcased that the artist can put on just about anything and make it look graceful and stylish.

