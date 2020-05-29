Neha Kakkar To Jasmine; Here Are Female Punjabi Singers Making A Mark In Music Industry

Female singers are taking up the Punjabi music industry by a rage. Singers like Neha Kakkar, Jasmine Sandlas and many others have also formed a strong base in Bollywood. Having said that, let us take a look at these female Punjabi singers who are also making a mark in the music industry.

Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar is a popular Bollywood and Punjabi singer. She is currently, judging the Indian music completion show, Indian Idol. She began performing at religious events at the age of four and participated in the second season of the singing reality show, Indian Idol, in which she was eliminated early. Neha Kakkar has sung many super hit songs like London Thumakda, Dhating Naach and more. Her Punjabi playlist includes Patt Lainge, Hanju, Akhiyan & much more.

Jasmine Sandlas

Jasmine Sandlas' latest Bollywood remix, Illegal Weapon 2.0 is one of her trendy songs to date. She is known to have a perfect mixture of desi voice and international pop style. She was also featured on the TEDx Talks, MTV Coke Studio and Spoken Word platforms. Jasmine Sandlas is an Independent Artist. Some of Jasmine Sandlas' Punjabi superhit tracks include Sip Sip, Patt Lai Geya, Chal Jindua, Bamb Jatt, Laddu, etc.

Sunanda Sharma

Sunanda Sharma is known as the patakha of the Punjabi music industry. Sunanda Sharma started her Bollywood career with Tere Naal Nachna song. Sunanda Sharma started her career by singing cover songs and uploading video recordings to YouTube. After growing in popularity, she eventually released her debut single, Billi Akh. Sharma also recently made her acting debut with Sajjan Singh Rangroot with co-stars Diljit Dosanjh and Yograj Singh.

Miss Pooja

Gurinder Kaur Kainth aka Miss Pooja is a Punjabi Singer specialised in Bhangra, Pop and Folk genres. She started her professional career in 2006, with the release of a duet song, Jaan Ton Piyari. The talented singer also judges the Punjabi singing reality show Voice of Punjab. Miss Pooja made her debut in the Bollywood music industry with the song Second Hand Jawani from the film Cocktail. Miss Pooja has churned songs like Sonhea, Mehndi, Parde Mein Rehne Do and many more.

