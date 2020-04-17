Pooja Hegde Reveals Who Her Favourite Singer Is, Check Here

The very beautiful Pooja Hegde has been looking for new ways to kill time during this quarantine life like everyone else in lockdown. She has been conducting a general question-answer session with her fans over Twitter. Take a look at who is the actor's favourite singer.

Pooja Hegde's favourite singer

Pooja Hegde on Twitter has been conducting a general question-answer session to kill time during self-isolation. She asked her fans to raise questions they wanted her to answer using #AskPooja. Fans flooded her Twitter account with all sorts of questions. This was an amazing opportunity for her fans to get to know her better.

Taking this opportunity fans asked her multiple questions regarding her hobbies, personal life and much more. One such fan asked Pooja Hegde, who's her favourite singer, and the Houseful 4 actor revealed it on the microblogging site. Take a look at what answer she posted.

Pooja Hegde answered the question about her favourite singer with the above tweet. She said her favourite Singer, Music Director and Musician is none other than A R Rahman. Like millions of Indians and Non-Indians, Pooja Hegde is an all-out Rahman fan and fans certainly understand why.

On the work front, Pooja Hegde was last seen in the Telugu film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. She will be featured opposite Allu Arjun in his next film Most Eligible Bachelor and also in Radha Krishna Kumar's next directorial named Prabhas 20. Pooja Hegde will also be seen in Salman Khan's upcoming project Kabhi Eid Kabhie Diwali that will release next year. This project is going to be helmed by Farhad Samji.

