Neha Kakkar Thanks Sabyasachi For Her Wedding Lehenga, Adds "hard Work Pays Off"

Popular Indian singer, Neha Kakkar, recently got married to Rohanpreet Singh. The singer, who made her relationship with Rohanpreet Singh public via an Instagram post at the beginning of October, has been posting many pictures from their wedding. In one of her recent posts, Neha Kakkar revealed that she wore a Sabyasachi lehenga for her wedding day. The singer also expressed her gratitude for the gift from Sabyasachi.

Neha Kakkar's wedding lehanga was from Sabyasachi

On October 26, 2020, Neha Kakkar took to her Instagram to post a video of her and husband, Rohanpreet Singh, lip-syncing to their own song. In the caption of the post, the singer hinted that they wore pieces from Sabyasachi’s collection for their wedding. ‘We the #Sabyasachi Couple Loving our own song,’ Neha wrote. Later, on October 28, 2020, it was confirmed that Neha Kakkar’s wedding lehanga and Rohanpreet’s outfit was from the designer’s clothing line.

Neha Kakkar's wedding posts express gratitude for Sabyasachi Lehanga

In a series of further posts of pictures from Rohanpreet Singh and Neha Kakkar’s wedding, the latter expressed how thankful she was to be able to wear the Sabyasachi lehenga. While tagging the brand’s official page, Neha thanked Mr. Sabyasachi for gifting the couple the best outfits. In another set of posts, Neha Kakkar dove deeper to write about how many people would want to wear clothes from Sabyasachi at least once in their whole life, while they were gifted the clothes from the man himself. There is no question that Sabyasachi lehangas have always been a dream for many women. In fact, many other Indian celebrities have also dressed in Sabyasachi lehangas for their big day.

Hard work turns dreams into better realities, Neha says about Sabyasachi lehangas

‘People die to wear #Sabyasachi atleast once in life and We were gifted these dream outfits by @sabyasachiofficial himself,’ Neha thankfully wrote. She indicated that this was the result of their hard work. She confirmed that dreams come true but emphasised that those dreams turn into even better realities when one works hard in their life. ‘Thank you Mata Rani, Shukar hai WaheguruJi,’ Neha added.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh looked stunning on their wedding day in Sabysachi’s clothing line and appeared to be smitten in love with each other. Their fans could not stop complimenting the beautiful couple in their comments section. ‘The most beautiful bride,’ a fan wrote. While some complimented her, other fans sent her good wishes and congratulated her on her marriage to Rohanpreet.

