Neha Kakkar's Tracks To Add To Your Zumba Playlist, See Full List

Singing sensation Neha Kakkar is the reigning queen of Bollywood when it comes to dancing numbers. Neha Kakkar's songs are not great for parties, but can also help you in staying fit and losing weight. Most of Neha Kakkar's songs are very high on energy and have back-to-back beats, which makes them ideal for your Zumba playlist.

So if you are getting bored at home, amid the COVID-19 lockdown, then taking up a Zumba workout session can be a great idea. If you like Neha Kakkar's songs and want to practise some Zumba too, then we have curated a special playlist for you. Take a look.

Neha Kakkar's Songs That Are Ideal For Zumba Playlist

O Saki Saki

If you are someone who truly enjoys good music, then there's no way you miss out on Neha Kakkar's iconic O Saki Saki. Nora Fatehi danced like a dream in this peppy track from Batla House. Re-created beautifully by Tanishk Bagchi, O Saki Saki is a must-add in your Zumba playlist for its refreshing music. Neha Kakkar gave O Saki Saki a new-vibe with her melodious voice and added her own touch to the remix version. The original Saki Saki was picturised on Koena Mitra and Sanjay Dutt in the movie Musafir.

Coca Cola Tu

Tony and Neha Kakkar gave a memorable track in the form of Coca Cola Tu. With unusual lyrics and infectious energy, this dance number from Luka Chuppi became a chartbuster hit. The beats of Coca Cola Tu goes well with the basic Zumba steps, also it makes easier to keep your count in place.

Aankh Maare

Counted amid the greatest hits of the recent times, Ladki Aankh Maare, from Rohit Shetty's Simmba, is undoubtedly Neha Kakkar's most popular remix song. Featuring Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh showing off their brilliant dancing skills, Ladki Aankh Maare is a great pick for your Zumba sesh. You can start your workout with high-octane full of Bollywood track.

Hauli Hauli

Rakul Preet Singh looked drop-dead gorgeous in Hauli Hauli from De De Pyaar De. Peppiest number of the recent time, with some great music, and quintessential Punjabi tadka. A smashing hit by Neha Kakkar, which you can definitely add to your Zumba playlist during the quarantine.

Morni Banke

Morni Banke is a foot-tapping bhangra track from the movie Badhaai Ho. Featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra, this track has all the elements which make it an ideal track to be a part of your Zumba playlist. Be it peppy beats, Catchy lyrics, or its energy. Not to forget Neha Kakkar and Guru Randhawa have sung it beautifully.

