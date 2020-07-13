Neha Kakkar And Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya In Green Ruffle Saree, Who Styled It Better?

Neha Kakkar is widely admired for her impeccable fashion sense and style. She loves to wear quirky outfits and style herself with the trendiest fashion which inspires us. Neha Kakkar's outfit choices are just perfect and hence she manages to carve a niche in the hearts of masses with her impressive fashion sense.

Similarly, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, the beautiful actor in the world of Television always aces her looks. Divyanka Tripathi is well-known for her style statements that she keeps on updating with the newest trends. Be it a saree, gown, or any other dress, Divyanka slays in all.

Both these actors have recently flaunted their ethic ruffle sarees in a kind of similar style which was of emerald green colour. Neha Kakkar and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya were spotted in ruffle saree at two different events and show. Let’s see here which fashionista rocked the ruffled saree look better?

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya or Neha Kakkar, who looks better in this emerald green ruffle saree?

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya opted for this gorgeous emerald green ruffle saree when she attended the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2020. She paired her ruffle saree with matching embellished cold-shoulder cut blouse. Divyanka’s saree was whole ruffled on all the borders which perfectly matched with the striking heavy work blouse. Her make-up was on-point with red lips and nude hues and paired with wavy hair. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya paired her stylish saree with white stone earrings, emerald beads necklace, and rings that complimented her look. Here is her picture in this striking saree-

On the other hand, Neha Kakkar also opted for a stylish ruffle saree in emerald green colour for the TV show, Indian Idol. Her saree had a unique skirt style pattern at the bottom. She opted for a simple but elegant look with the super stylish lacy blouse studded with mirror-work and had a plunging neckline. Neha Kakkar’s saree was designed by Prerna Gupta. She opted for curly hair with middle-parted which was perfectly set by her hairstylist. For the make-up, Neha Kakkar wore nude makeup with light brown lip colour. Neha completed her look with long oxidised danglers and a big ring. Take a look at Neha Kakkar in this stunning saree-

