Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya And Vivek Dahiya Reveal The Idea Behind 'One Reason Films'

From being colleagues to spouses, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya are now set to take a step towards being entrepreneurs. The duo is starting their own production house titled One Reason Films. The production house was apparently registered two years back and it has been a dream of Vivek to make meaningful content. Both Divyanka and Vivek have studied filmmaking in London and acquired the knowledge of getting things going for One Reason Films.

In a conversation with a leading portal, Vivek Dahiya said that the idea behind setting up One Reason Films was a simple one. He revealed that they wanted to keep their creative juices flowing and did not want to get stagnant amid the lockdown. He said that they saw this as an opportunity since they have already studied filmmaking and currently have some time in their hands. Dahiya added that they are using this as an opportunity to put everything they know to good use.

Adding that with the lockdown 4.0 in effect and PM Modi encouraging people to become self-reliant, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya said that it seemed like the perfect opportunity to work on making their dream a reality. She said that before the lockdown came into effect, it was the entertainment industry and shoots that came to a halt first. Tripathi said that one cannot pause creativity and that they are becoming self-reliant now just like PM Modi said.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya further said that this is a perfect time and opportunity to make the most of the lockdown. She added that people should start utilising their time for better purposes now. Further talking about projects, Vivek Dahiya said that brands want their products to be marketed well and for someone to shoot during the lockdown.

Dahiya asked where people should go if that does not happen. He said that the brands are dependent on them like they are dependent on the brands. With both Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya taking a position behind the camera, One Reason Films has already shot an ad film and has a lot more on the charts for the production house.

Divyanka took to her social media to share their latest ad film. They shot for an electronics brand and the duo seems to be having a great time shooting for the film. It is an ad for a vacuum cleaner and the couple is seen cleaning the house together.

