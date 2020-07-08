Kapil Sharma Posts A Throwback Picture With Neha Kakkar, Captions 'identify The Kids'

Kapil Sharma recently posted a throwback picture of himself with singer Neha Kakkar on his Instagram. For the post's caption, Kapil Sharma playfully wrote - Identify the kids - and tagged Neha Kakkar as well.

Check out the post:

Kapil Sharma recently posted a throwback picture where he and Neha Kakkar look unrecognizably young. Kapil can be seen sporting a red shirt and brown pants. Neha Kakkar also looks like a quite young and can be seen sporting a black top with grey pants. She can be seen with her curly mane. Both artista are looking into the distance away from the camera.

Many fans and admirers have commented on the picture. Many fans thought that the artists looked very nice and also posted many emojis in the comments section. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Kapil Sharma's Instagram

Kapil Sharma is very active online and keeps sharing many moments from his life. He recently shared a short video on his story that showed the view of the city during monsoon. The entire video was dark and misty and captured the heavy rains and striong winds. Kapil's plants in the balcony also seemed to shake with the force of the wind.

Pic Credit: Kapil Sharma's Instagram

Previous to the throwback picture, he also wished his co-star Bharti a happy birthday. He wrote this in his caption - Wish u a very happy birthday my dear (bharti) may god bless u with good health n all the happiness of this world stay happy n keep making the world happy my laughter queen love u (lalle). Check out the post:

Kapil Sharma is one of the most well-known comedians in India. He is also a television presenter, actor and producer known for hosting The Kapil Sharma Show. His show Comedy Nights with Kapil was a sensational hit and was produced by Salman Khan. He is also reportedly one of the most popular TV personalities in India and Forbes India ranked him at 11th and 18th in their Celebrity 100 lists in the year 2016 and 2017.

Promo Pic Credit: Kapil Sharma's Instagram

