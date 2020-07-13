Neha Kakkar Collaborated With Bilal Saeed For These Popular Songs

Neha Kakkar is among the most popular singers currently in the industry, having several songs that crossed 100 million views. Bilal Saeed is a singer-songwriter, music composer and producer, who is known for his tracks like 12 Saal, Adhi Adhi Raat, Khair Mangdi and more. Check out the two artists’ collaborations.

Neha Kakkar’s collaboration with Bilal Saeed

Suroor

Neha Kakkar and Bilal Saeed worked together for the first time in Suroor, released in 2017. The single is sung by Neha and Bilal. The music is composed by Bilal Saeed who also penned down the lyrics. The black and white video is directed by David Zennie. Suroor is a heartfelt song that depicts two lovers waiting for each other. It was released on Desi Music Factor YouTube channel where it currently has more than 81 million views with 765 k likes.

La La La

Released in 2018, La La La is an upbeat bittersweet love track. It is sung by Neha Kakkar and Arjun Kanungo, marking their first and only collaboration till now. Bilal Saeed wrote the music and composed the music of this single by Desi Music Factor. The video features Arjun and Neha as celebrities who have developed a hateful bond for each other in reality but still work together in reel life. It is directed by Lakshya Raj Anand. The song has surpassed 145 million views on YouTube with 1.4 million likes till now. La La La was added in 2018 film Baazaar as a dance track and the video featuring debutant Rohan Mehra with Radhika Apte has more than 17 million views.

Baarish

Desi Music Factor released Baarish song on their Youtube channel in 2018. It is a heart-breaking single sung by Neha Kakkar. Bilal Saeed composed the music and penned down the lyrics. The song is described as “When the lips go silent but the heart is screaming.” The video, directed by Prakhar Khemka, features Neha Kakkar as she vents out her love while calling for her dear one in a background decorated with candles. Baarish has crossed 30 million views with 497k likes and 23 k dislikes, as of today.

Diliwaliye

DilliWaliye marks Neha Kakkar and Bilal Saeed’s last venture together till now. The song is sung by Neha Kakkar and Bilal Saeed. The track is composed and written by Bilal Saeed. It is an upbeat light-hearted romantic track. Directed it by Keoni Marcelo it is a single release by Desi Music Factor in 2018. The video features Neha and Bilal as two people with opposite personalities who get attracted to each other. DilliWaliye currently has 40 million+ views on YouTube with 618k likes.

