Neha Kakkar Or Surbhi Jyoti: Who Styled The Golden Lehenga Better?

Neha Kakkar is one of the best Indian playback singers. Having sung songs like London Thumakda, Dilbar, O Saki Saki, and more, Neha has successfully created a unique place for herself in the industry with her beautiful voice. Neha Kakkar is a very popular name in the singing industry today, and is a self-made star. Apart from singing, Neha Kakkar is also admired for her amazing fashion sense.

Another actor who is hailed for her fashion choices is Surbhi Jyoti. Surbhi is a well known face of the Indian television industry. Surbhi rose to fame with the famous daily soap, Qubool Hai. She has been an important part of the Naagin franchise, that is one of the most highest rated TRP shows in India. Surbhi Jyoti played the lead in Naagin 3.

Recently, we came across pics of the two actors in similar gold lehengas. Check out who of the two fashionable divas aced their golden lehenga look better-

Neha Kakkar vs Surbhi Jyoti- Who wore the golden lehenga better?

Neha Kakkar is seen wearing a two-piece golden colour lehenga. The blouse of the lehenga is sleeve-less and has a deep V-neck cut. She has worn a high-waist frill skirt at the bottom. Neha has worn golden coloured bangles, earrings, and a big ring. She has left her straight hair open, giving them a centre partition. Neha Kakkar has applied nude makeup. The singer looks cute as a button as she smiles for the camera.

In comparison to Neha Kakkar, Surbhi Jyoti has worn a heavy golden colour sequin lehenga. The blouse has half sleeves and golden border embroidered. She let her dupatta flow naturally. Surbhi has worn a set of red and white bangles and a heavy set of gold jewellery, including a neck-piece, earrings, maan-teeka, and a huge nose ring. She has left her wavy hair open, giving them a centre partition. Surbhi Jyoti has applied nude makeup with a smokey-eye look. The look is a must-try for your next, traditional function.

