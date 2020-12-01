Neha Kakkar's B'day Wish For 'pati Parmeshwar' Rohanpreet Makes Fans Exclaim 'Oh My God'

Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar is celebrating her husband Rohanpreet Singh’s first birthday after their marriage on December 1. Following a rosy and exotic vacation, Neha Kakkar while wishing Rohanpreet, unveiled that the newlyweds will soon appear on The Kapil Sharma Show. Along with it, the acclaimed singer also penned down a brief heartfelt note for her husband.

Neha Kakkar’s birthday post for Rohanpreet Singh

In the pictures, the newly hitched couple can be seen enjoying a coffee on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. While Neha has donned a casual white crop top which is paired with denim pants and white sneakers. On the other hand, Rohanpreet looks dapper in his denim look. The duo can be seen smiling brightly as they strike a pose for the camera.

Neha, while sharing the photo, captioned it with the lyrics of Bollywood song Tere Mast Mast Do Nain. She also called him the ‘most caring loving husband’ as she wished him a ‘Happy Birthday’.

Tujhse Shuru Hui, Tujhpe Hi Khatm Ho Duniya Meri! ðŸ™ŒðŸ¼ Happy Birthday ðŸŽ‚ to the one bcz of whom I feel life is worth living. Most Caring Loving Husband @rohanpreetsingh You are worth every happiness in the world!!! Every Every Happiness!!!! I love you my Partner for Life, My Pati Parmeshwar.

Further on, the singer also disclosed that the couple will soon grace The Kapil Sharma Show with their presence. Neha did not forget to give their outfit styling credits to herself. Take a look at it here:

#NehuPreet on #TheKapilSharmaShow Soon ðŸ˜ŽðŸ˜‡

And NehuPreet’s Styling again done by Meee

As soon as the birthday post surfaced online, fans began hailing the couple. While some called them ‘cute’, others said that they look ‘fabulous’ together. A few fans were also seen extending warm birthday wishes to Rohanpreet Singh. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

Neha and Rohanpreet got hitched in a romantic ceremony in the month of October. Post their marriage, the couple’s honeymoon photographs created quite a stir amongst their fans. Now, the duo has resumed working.

