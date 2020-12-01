Neha Kakkar Gives Rohanpreet A Kiss To Kick Off His Birthday Bash With A Bang; See Posts

Rohanpreet Singh is celebrating his first birthday post-marriage with singing sensation and wife Neha Kakkar as he rings in his 26th birthday today, i.e. December 1, 2020. Neha celebrated her hubby's birthday with a bang at midnight and also gave fans a sneak-peek into Rohanpreet's birthday celebration with her and his family. In the post, Neha is seen giving Rohanpreet a peck on his cheek to wish him on his 26th birthday.

Neha's birthday surprise for husband 'Rohu' is all things aww-dorable!

A week into their one-month wedding anniversary, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh have yet another reason to celebrate as the latter turned 26 today. Thus, on December 1, 2020, at midnight, Neha organised a surprise on husband Rohanpreet Singh's birthday as he entered his late 20s.

After returning from their lavish honeymoon in Dubai post-marriage on October 24, 2020, the newlyweds celebrated Rohanpreet's birthday with his family. Earlier today, the Nehu Da Vyaah crooner shared a streak of videos from her husband's birthday bash wherein the man and wife are seen cutting 'Rohu's' birthday cakes together.

In the videos shared by the 32-year-old on her Instagram stories, the couple is seen cutting three birthday cakes together while Neha is seen giving Rohanpreet a kiss on his cheek to wish him on his birthday. The love birds also twinned in shades of black as they kicked off the Ex Calling singer's special day with a sweet celebration alongside his beloved ones.

Take a look at Rohanpreet Singh's birthday celebration with his family below:

Meanwhile, Rohanpreet Singh had a swoon-worthy surprise for his doting wifey on their one-month wedding anniversary. On November 24, 2020, Neha and Rohanpreet celebrated the special occasion at Palazzo Versace Dubai and also shared a cinematic video of their celebration with fans on Instagram. In the video, Rohanpreet is seen surprising Neha with a well-decorated room, full of balloons and flowers, as they shared some mushy moments together. Sharing it with fans on social media, the Indian Idol judge thanked her husband and his family for showering her with the 'kind of love she never expected'.

Check out the video below:

