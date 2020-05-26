Neha Kakkar Wore Some Stunning Outfits On The Sets Of Her Reality Shows; Check Them Out

Neha Kakkar is one of the best Indian playback singers. Having sung songs like London Thumakda, Dilbar, O Saki Saki, and more, Neha has successfully created a unique place for herself in the industry with her beautiful voice. Neha Kakkar is a very popular name in the singing industry today, but what fans are unaware of is that she is a self-made star. Along with being an over-achiever, Neha Kakkar is also a fashion icon today. Here are the best outfits Neha Kakkar has worn on the sets of Indian Idol while judging the show-

Neha Kakkar’s best outfits from the sets of Indian Idol

Neha Kakkar is seen wearing a maroon colour two-piece ethnic outfit. She has worn a sleeveless blouse with a deep V-neck, covered with a maroon colour net material. She has worn a high-waist full-length frill skirt at the bottom. She has left her wavy hair open, giving them a centre partition. Neha Kakkar has applied nude makeup with a pink colour eye-do.

Neha Kakkar is seen wearing a black colour three-piece ethnic outfit. She has worn a black blouse with deep V-neck cut and half sleeves with net material. She has worn a high-waist frill full-length black skirt with black shimmery embroidery. Neha has left her black dupatta to flow naturally and has left her wavy hair open, giving them a centre partition. Neha Kakkar has applied nude makeup.

Neha Kakkar is seen wearing a green colour silk saree with the shimmery embroidery of the same shade all over it. She has worn a velvet sleeveless and deep V-neck blouse, with golden colour embroidery all over it. Neha has left the end of her saree to flow naturally and has left her wavy hair open, giving them a centre partition. Neha Kakkar has applied nude makeup.

Neha Kakkar is seen posing in a red colour maxi-dress with floral print all over it. The dress has a deep V-neck cut and a thigh-high slit. Neha has left her wavy hair open, giving them a centre partition. Neha Kakkar has applied nude makeup.

Neha Kakkar is seen wearing a baby pink colour silk saree with a deep V-neck sleeveless blouse. She has worn silver earrings and a huge silver ring. Neha has left her wavy hair open, giving them a centre partition. Neha Kakkar has applied nude makeup.

