Neha Kakkar Wore Some Stunning Outfits On The Sets Of Her Reality Shows; Check Them Out

Neha Kakkar is one of the best Indian playback singers. Here are the best outfits Neha Kakkar has worn on the sets of Indian Idol while judging the show. Read-

Neha kakkar

Neha Kakkar is one of the best Indian playback singers. Having sung songs like London Thumakda, Dilbar, O Saki Saki, and more, Neha has successfully created a unique place for herself in the industry with her beautiful voice. Neha Kakkar is a very popular name in the singing industry today, but what fans are unaware of is that she is a self-made star. Along with being an over-achiever, Neha Kakkar is also a fashion icon today. Here are the best outfits Neha Kakkar has worn on the sets of Indian Idol while judging the show-

Neha Kakkar’s best outfits from the sets of Indian Idol

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Neha Kakkar is seen wearing a maroon colour two-piece ethnic outfit. She has worn a sleeveless blouse with a deep V-neck, covered with a maroon colour net material. She has worn a high-waist full-length frill skirt at the bottom. She has left her wavy hair open, giving them a centre partition. Neha Kakkar has applied nude makeup with a pink colour eye-do.

Neha Kakkar is seen wearing a black colour three-piece ethnic outfit. She has worn a black blouse with deep V-neck cut and half sleeves with net material. She has worn a high-waist frill full-length black skirt with black shimmery embroidery. Neha has left her black dupatta to flow naturally and has left her wavy hair open, giving them a centre partition. Neha Kakkar has applied nude makeup.

Neha Kakkar is seen wearing a green colour silk saree with the shimmery embroidery of the same shade all over it. She has worn a velvet sleeveless and deep V-neck blouse, with golden colour embroidery all over it. Neha has left the end of her saree to flow naturally and has left her wavy hair open, giving them a centre partition. Neha Kakkar has applied nude makeup.

 Neha Kakkar is seen posing in a red colour maxi-dress with floral print all over it. The dress has a deep V-neck cut and a thigh-high slit. Neha has left her wavy hair open, giving them a centre partition. Neha Kakkar has applied nude makeup.

Neha Kakkar is seen wearing a baby pink colour silk saree with a deep V-neck sleeveless blouse. She has worn silver earrings and a huge silver ring. Neha has left her wavy hair open, giving them a centre partition. Neha Kakkar has applied nude makeup.

 

 

