Neha Kakkar Had 'big Fan' Moment With This Indian Team Cricketer; Check Here

Even though Neha Kakkar has millions of fans swooning over her strong vocals, her 'big fan' is reportedly Virat Kohli. Ths singer revealed in a Twitter post that the cricketer is a ‘big fan’ of her songs. Neha Kakkar’s followers were amused at this as they could not believe in this amazing fact. Many fans were curious about how Neha Kakkar met with Virat Kolhi and when did he compliment the singer.

Neha Kakkar’s big fan is in Indian cricket team as per the singer

Neha Kakkar revealed that while she was travelling for one of her scheduled events, she met Virat Kohli on the flight. Neha Kakkar, herself a Virat Kohli fan, was overwhelmed to see the Indian team cricketer. While they were talking, as per Neha, Virat Kohli mentioned that he is a ‘big fan’ of her singing. Neha Kakkar said that he then mentioned the song Pyar Te Jaguar to be her best song as per the cricketer. Neha Kakkar was joyous that Virat Kohli listened to her songs let alone be a fan.

Neha Kakkar shared her thoughts in a tweet when fans were doubting the reports of Virat Kohli being a fan. She wrote, “I never said @imVkohli told me that he’s my biggest fan. I had only mentioned this in front of a few people years back that I was Very happy when The Virat Kohli told me that He’s a Big Fan and loves listening to my songs. We’re all his Fans & It’s an honour for Me.” Neha Kakkar, however, confirmed that she did meet the cricketer.

Neha Kakkar's tweet received many reactions from her followers

I am also huge fan of yours and your golden voice !!!!!..... — Kamlesh (@Kamlesh60422555) May 7, 2020

i'm also biggest fan of you both ma"am❤😍& i love listening to your songs😍😍love you ma"am😍 — 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐮𝐫𝐲𝐚 (@ShivamX007) May 7, 2020

We are all your greatest fan, me 🙋🏽‍♂️ in particular. We all love listening to your music. Even here in Brunei, I keep listening to your voice, your song, on repeat 🔁 .. 💐🌹💐🌹 — Som Magar (@sommagar2162) May 7, 2020

