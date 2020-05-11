Neha Kakkar’s Best Songs That Are Ideal For All Your Moods; See List

Neha Kakkar is one of the best Indian playback singers. Having sung songs like London Thumakda, Dilbar, O Saki Saki, and more, Neha has successfully created a unique place for herself in the industry with her beautiful voice. Neha Kakkar is a very popular name in the singing industry today, but what fans are unaware of is that she is a self-made star. Here are Neha Kakkar’s songs for every mood. Read ahead to know more:

Neha Kakkar’s songs for every mood

Party

Jadoo Ki Jhappi

Jadoo Ki Jhappi is from the movie Ramaiya Vastavaiya (2013). Neha Kakkar and Mika Singh have sung the song. The music of the song is by Sachin Jigar. The song features Prabhu Deva, Girish Taurani, and Jacqueline Fernandez. This song marks as the first time Neha Kakkar and Mika Singh collaborated with each other.

Aankh Marey

Aankh Marey is from the movie Simmba (2018). Neha Kakkar, Mika Singh, and Kumar Sanu have sung this song. The music of the song is given by Tanishk Bagchi. The song features Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan. Arshad Warsi, Kunal Khemu, Shreyas Talpade, and Tushar Kapoor play cameos in the song.

Moscow Mashuka

Moscow Mashuka is by Yo Yo Honey Singh and Neha Kakkar, released in 2020 amid the lockdown. T-Series understands that music can calm people in such times and released this song to give them a little happiness. The lyrics and music of the song are by Yo Yo Honey Singh. The song also has Russian vocals by Ekaterina Sizova.

Happy

Lamborghini

Lamborghini is from the film Jai Mummy Di (2020). The singers of the song are Meet Bros, Neha Kakkar and Jassie Gill. Kumaar is the lyricist of the song. The music is by Meet Bros.

Kalla Sohna Nai

Kalla Sohna Nai is a sweet Punjabi song, sung by Neha Kakkar. The video of the song features Bigg Boss 13 contestants, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana. Rajat Nagpal has given the music of the song. Babbu marks as the lyricist of the song.

Goa Beach

Goa Beach is sung by Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar. The video of the song features Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar, Aditya Narayan, and Kat Kristian. Tony Kakkar has also given the music and lyrics of the song.

Sad

Jinke Liye

Jinke Liye is sung by Neha Kakkar, featuring Jaani. The song is from the album Jaani Ve. Jaani is also the composer and lyricist of the song. B Praak has given the music for the song.

Kabira/Naina

Neha Kakkar and Mohammed Irfan sang a mashup of the songs Kabira and Naina. Music of the mashup was given by Abhijit Vaghani. Kabira is originally sung by Tochi Raina and Rekha Bhardwaj. Naina is originally sung by Arijit Singh. Neha and Mohammed have given a unique touch to the mashup by bringing the two songs together.

Pee Loon/ Ishq Sufiyana

Neha Kakkar and Sreerama Chandra sang a mashup of the songs Pee Loon and Ishq Sufiyana. Music of the mashup was given by Abhijit Vaghani. Pee Loon is originally sung by Mohit Chauhan. Ishq Sufiyana is originally sung by Kamal Khan. Neha and Sreerama have enhanced the beauty of the two songs by bringing them together.

Workout

Yaad Piya Ki Aane Laagi

Yaad Piya Ki Aane Laagi is sung by Neha Kakkar. The music of the song is given by Tanishk Bagchi. Jaani is the lyricist of the song.

Nikle Currant

Nikle Currant is sung by Neha Kakkar and Jassie Gill. Jaani marks as the music composer of the song. Jaani is also the lyricist of the song.

Wah Wai Wahh

Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz and Neha Kakkar have collaborated for the song, Wah Wai Wahh. The song is sung by Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz and Neha Kakkar. Jaani marks as the lyricist of the song. The music of the song is also by Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz.

