Did You Know About Neha Kakkar's Popular Marathi Song Titled 'Karaar Premache'?

Neha Kakkar's songs have stolen the hearts of many young fans. The popular Bollywood singer has received widespread acclaim from critics for her vocal performances. Neha Kakkar's songs that remain widely popular include O Saki Saki, Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi, Aankh Marey, Kala Chashma and many more. Neha Kakkar, along with her work in Bollywood, also tried her luck with a Marathi song titled, Karaar Premache. Read on to know more details about singer Neha Kakkar's popular Marathi song, Karaar Premache from the Marathi film, Makeup.

Did you know Neha Kakkar has sung a Marathi song titled Karaar Premache?

Neha Kakkar's Marathi song, Karaar Premache is taken from her popular Hindi song, Mile Ho Tum Humko. The song is from the Marathi film, Makeup. Neha's brother, Tony Kakkar composed the original song, Mile Ho Tum Humko. The singer spoke on the subject and also showcased her love for the audience. She spoke of the song Mile Ho Tum Humko being appreciated and loved by the audience and hence she came out with the Marathi version of the same song, titled Karaar Premache for the film, Makeup.

Neha Kakkar also talked about her having difficulties while composing the song as her mother tongue is Hindi and Punjabi. She also spoke of lyricist, Mangesh Kangane and director Ganesh helping her for the Marathi song. The song came out in the month of January this year and has been quite popular. The song features Rinku Rajguru & Chinmay Udgirkar in lead roles. The movie was directed by Ganesh Pandit.

