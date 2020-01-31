Kartik Aaryan Reveals Whose Side He Will Be On For Neha Kakkar-Aditya Narayan's Wedding

Indian Idol 11 has created a lot of buzz by promoting the upcoming 'wedding' of the show's host Aditya Narayan to the judge/singer Neha Kakkar. The two are supposedly going to get married on the February 14, 2020 episode of the show.

The latest episode of Indian Idol 11 also featured actors Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, as they came over to the set to promote their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal. Keeping up with the romantic spirit of Indian Idol 11, Kartik Aaryan played along with the marriage gag of the show and revealed whose side he will be representing during Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's wedding.

Kartik Aaryan to be in the bride's tribe during Neha and Aditya's wedding?

Featuring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, the latest episode of Indian Idol 11 had a lot of fun-filled moments along with some romantic buildup for Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's upcoming marriage.

Pictures and videos of the episode are being widely shared online by fan groups who adore the pairing between the host and the judge. In a previous episode, the showrunners even invited Neha and Aditya's parents to the set to arrange their supposed 'marriage'.

During the episode, Kartik Aryan congratulated Neha and Aditya for their upcoming wedding. He then stated that he would be invited by both sides as he was good friends with both the bride and the groom.

However, Neha insisted that Kartik Aaryan had to represent her side of the family as he was good friends with her brother, Tony Kakkar. She even added that it was his duty to be in the bride's tribe, as they both had been friends for a long time. Later, Kartik Aaryan ended the argument by stating that he would be from both sides.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan even danced alongside the host and contestants. At one point, Kartik Aaryan and Aditya Narayan danced together on stage while Neha Kakkar and Sara cheer them on. Fans of the show adore the pairing between Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan, with many praising the episode for the romantic moments that showcased their amazing chemistry.

