Neha Kakkar Inspired Uber-chic Hairstyles You Can Style For Any Occasion; See Pics

Neha Kakkar is making a lot of headlines lately after her former boyfriend Himansh Kohli opened up about the reason for their separation. She was last seen as the favourite judge on the singing reality Indian Idol 11, which recently came to its conclusion with Sunny Hindustani emerging as the winner. Neha Kakkar is a singing sensation who is currently sitting on the pinnacle of the popularity ladder.

Apart from her work, Neha Kakkar's fashion choices have always been highly appreciated by fashion-enthusiasts and audiences. Neha has an impeccable taste in fashion, and whatever she wears becomes a trend. Be it her outlandish outfits, voguish hairstyles or flawless makeup. Neha Kakkar has donned some stunning hairdo's in her public appearances and surely has a hairstyle for every occasion. Check out some of her best hairstyles below -

Neha Kakkar has hairstyles for all occasions

A trendy twisted braid

A twisted braid hairdo is something you can style for office, casual outings or even a romantic date. This hairstyle looks uber-chic when paired with bright-coloured dresses and neutral makeup.

The charismatic curly hair

Curly hair looks really pretty. You can wear the curls for any party, dinner or a family function. This hairdo invariably stands out and draws a lot of attention.

Half pony

In this picture, Neha looks adorable while she's wearing a half pony. Not only is this hairdo super-easy to make, but it also adds a few inches to your height as well. A half-pony is an ideal hairstyle when planning for a movie date with a friend.

Beguiling Beachy waves

This Neha Kakkar hairstyle is very stylish and quirky at the same time. In this photo, the O Saki Saki singer looks enchanting with these messy beachy waves. A perfect hairdo for a stroll at the beachside or a fun brunch with friends.

Sleek straight hair

Sleek straight hair complements any and every attire. This particular hairdo enhances one's facial features. You can wear this hairstyle to the office on a regular basis.

