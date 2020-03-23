Neha Kakkar’s Journey From A Small Artist To A Nationwide Popular Singer

Neha Kakkar is currently one of the best Indian playback singers of the current generation. Having sung songs like London Thumakda, Dilbar, O Saki Saki, and more, Neha has successfully created a unique place for herself in the industry with her beautiful voice. While she is a very popular name in the singing industry today, some of her fans are unaware of is that she is a self-made star. Here is all about Neha Kakkar’s journey.

Neha Kakkar’s journey as a singer

Neha Kakkar, born in Uttarakhand, is the younger sister of the famous playback singer, Sonu Kakkar. Her cousin brother, Tony Kakkar, is also a singer. Neha participated in Indian Idol 2 in 2006. She didn’t win the title but won the hearts of the audience. Neha Kakkar entered the singing industry with the song Blue Theme from the film Blue (2009). A.R. Rahman gave the music of the song.

She went ahead to do various songs like Hai Rama from Meerabai Not Out, Who Ek Pal Chhina Kal from Not a Love Story (2011), Second Hand Jawani from Cocktail (2012), Botal Khol from Prague (2013), and Jadoo Ki Jhappi from Ramaiya Vastavaiya (2013).

Neha Kakkar was launched in the album ‘Neha The Rock Star’, composed by Meet Bros in 2008. In 2013, Kakkar sang the song, Dhating Naach from the film, Phata Poster Nikhla Hero. The singer got her big break and got recognised when she sang the popular song, Sunny Sunny with Honey Singh in 2014.

In the same year, Neha sang London Thumakda from Queen and Party Shoes for the Indian-Bengali film, Bindass. In 2015, Neha Kakkar gave her magical voice in Magic Mamoni, for the Bangladeshi film, Agnee 2. Some of Neha Kakkar’s very famous songs include Car Mein Music Baja, Tukur Tukur from Dilwale, Chitta Kukkad from Loveshhuda, Kala Chashma from Baar Baar Dekho, and more.

Neha has been a judge for Indian Idol 10 and Indian Idol 11. She has also appeared in Comedy Circus Ke Tenseen, back In 2014. Neha has also judged the singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs.

