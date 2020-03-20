Asim Riaz Tries To Impress Neha Kakkar & Himanshi Khurrana As 'Kalla Sohna Nai' Plays

Asim Riaz's new song Kalla Sohna Nai released yesterday and has already taken social media by storm. The romantic song sung by Neha Kakkar features Asim Riaz’s real-life lady love Himanshi Khurrana is about a love story. Recently, thanking all the fans for making the song trend, Asim Riaz shared a Tik Tok video on his Instagram account.

The video features Bigg Boss fame Asim Riaz along with Neha Kakkar and Himanshi Khurrana. The song Kalla Sohna Nai plays in the background and Asim is torn between impressing both the divas. Neha Kakkar can be seen sporting a cute pink dress whereas Himanshi has donned a floral dress in the video.

Tik-Tok Video shared by Asim Riaz:

After the release of Kalla Sohna Nai, fans have been appreciating Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana for their amazing portrayal of the cute love story. The music video is praised by all their fans, thanks to their performances. Have a look at the song Kalla Sohna Nai here:

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana confessed their love for each other during Bigg Boss 13 and since then the couple has become a fan-favourite. Asim Riaz's previous music video had also created a humungous buzz on social media. He was seen with the Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandes in the music video Mere Agne Mein. The video received mixed reactions from fans and critics alike. Have a look at it here:

