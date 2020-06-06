Neha Kakkar's Net Worth Will Make You Go 'Wah Wah Wah'; Details Inside

Neha Kakkar is one of the most popular singers in the Bollywood industry. She has given numerous super hit songs to the industry and has won several accolades throughout her career. She began her career in the year 2006 and has since been a part of over 50 projects.

Apart from playback singing in films, Neha is also known to have launched her music albums, judged reality shows and appeared in music videos of her colleagues. Moreover, she has appeared in the India Forbes celebrity 100 in the year 2017 and 2019. Read on to know the net worth of Neha Kakkar.

Net Worth of Neha Kakkar

According to a leading media portal, the net worth of the singer is around Rs 35 crores. The actor has earned this income through her music career, appearing at events and ceremonies, judging reality shows. Moreover, Neha is said to charge heavy fees to sing at corporate and other functions and parties.

According to a media portal, Neha Kakkar charges around Rs 1- 2 lakh per event in which she appears or performs. The fees are subjected to the number of songs she has to perform and the time she has to spend at each event. Reportedly, she has her own house in the city of Mumbai and several luxury cars.

Career of Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar comes from a humble family from Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. She started singing at a young age at local gatherings and religious events along with her siblings, which she credits to have ‘boosted her confidence’. At the age of 16, she got selected in Indian Idol but got eliminated early from the show.

Despite that, she got to lend her voice for songs in movies like MeeraBai Not Out, Blue, and Pangaa Gang among others. However, the singer got her major breakthrough from Cocktail – Second Hand Jawani. Since then she has carved a niche for herself and has seen the success of numerous of her songs.

Her latest work includes songs like Superstar, Goa Beach, Daily Daily, Mere Angane Mein, Kalla Sohna Nai, Jinke Liye, Moscow Suka and Bheegi Bheegi.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures

Image Credits: Neha Kakkar Instagram

