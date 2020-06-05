'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai' Star Ronit Roy's Net Worth As He Rose To Become India's 'Mihir'

Ronit Roy is all set to win hearts yet again with his latest series Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain as the show premiers on ALT Balaji and Zee5 on June 6. The show also stars Mona Singh and Gurdeep Kohli in the lead roles. Read on to know the actor's net worth as he rose to fame from Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Ronit Roy's income from Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain

According to a leading media portal, Ronit Roy had charged Rs 2.5 lac per episode for this show. According to a media portal, Ronit Roy's net worth is $4 million, which is around Rs 30 crores.

The career graph of the actor

Ronit Roy is a popular face in the entertainment industry. He got his major roles in Balaji Telefilms' Kammal and Kasautii Zindagi Kay. After that, he bagged the role of Mihir in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The actor gained a lot of popularity by then and became a fan favourite. He did several projects with Ekta Kapoor like Bandini and now Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain.

The actor has also done another web series called Hostages in which he shared the screen with Tisca Chopra. The actor has been a judge in several reality shows and has done cameos in many serials. Moreover, he is popularly known for his performances in movies like Sarkar 3, Kaabil, and Ugly among others.

Details about the show Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain

Kehna Ko Humsafar Hain is a show about a dysfunctional family, relationships and how the decisions of the protagonists impact the lives of everyone in the family. Season 3 of the show is reportedly set to have a lot of drama and a brand new take on relationships.The show has been directed by Anil V Kumar and Kapil Sharma and has been created by Ekta Kapoor.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures

