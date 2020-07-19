Did You Know Neha Kakkar's 'Oh Humsafar' Was Shot In Greece? Watch Its Making

Neha Kakkar is a well-known hit-machine who has given us some blockbuster tracks. T-Series' single Oh Humsafar, that depicted the singer Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli, was sung by Neha and Tony Kakkar. The beautiful lyrics of the song were penned by Manoj Muntashir, and the song was composed by Tony Kakkar and helmed by Charit Desai. This is an amazing love song that won the hearts of the audience. So take a look at the making of the song, Oh Humsafar here-

Making Of Oh Humsafar song of Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar

The song, Oh Humsafar was shot in remarkable Greek locations of the island of Crete. This soundtrack featuring Neha and Himansh is a kind of music that will make you want to fall in love again. In the video, Neha Kakkar said that she really enjoyed doing this single. Adding to it she said that she is very particular about the kind of work she does. And hence, when this song was discussed with Tony Kakkar and T-Series, the vibe was extremely positive and she took this song up instantly.

Neha Kakkar praised the T-Series team to give her such a beautiful location for Oh Humsafar, as they shot the video in Greece at freezing temperatures. Neha Kakkar also assured in the video that, with the company of Himansh Kohli, my closest friend, and the splendid team, everything seemed surprisingly an easy task. She also said that she hopes that her fans love the song as much as they enjoyed making it.

Talking about the shooting days in Greece, Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli, both, had an amazing experience shooting Oh Humsafar, as the best part of the entire project is that he was working with the people he feels most comfortable with. Like his first film, Yaariyan was also produced by T-Series and hence it was more special for him. He also said that Neha and Tony are his best buddies, so for him, it was more of enjoyment and fun than work.

The song was a package of all the best things, exotic locations, vocals by Neha and Tony, and shot with the best combination of Neha Kakkar and Himansh. These all things made for a perfect call by the production team as it does justice to the song. The director, Charit Desai took some beautiful candid moments which were so easily presented by the on-screen pair and the team also used them in the video, said Neha Kakkar. Bhushan Kumar says, this song, Oh Humsafar packs in freshness and a rare radiance that you will love to watch in this romantic single. Oh Humsafar is a melody that is sweet, fun and enjoyable with beautiful composition, and will surely be loved by the audience. Watch this making of the song here-

