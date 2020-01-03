Neha Sharma's Quirky Caption From Her Latest Post Has Caught Everyone's Attention

Indian actor Neha Sharma was first seen in Emraan Hashmi-starrer Crook, which was her Bollywood debut. Neha has also appeared in various other films like Kyaa Super Kool Hai Hum, Jayantabhai Ki Luv Story, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 etc. Neha made her debut from a Telugu film Puri Jagannadh directorial Chirutha. She also appeared in 2012 film Teri Meri Kahaani which featured Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles.

Neha Sharma is very active on Instagram and loves to keep her fans updated with her latest pictures. The actor has about 9.1 million followers. Recently, one post on Neha's Instagram account caught everyone's attention. In her latest post, she has shared three of her pictures where Neha is posing for pictures while rolling in the grass. But the one thing that people loved was the quirky caption from the post. Neha has addressed her sibling calling her "Insta-Husband". For those wondering what Insta-husband is, it is similar to the concept of office wife. Insta-husband is someone who is always around you and takes amazing pictures of you.

In her post, Neha Sharma has called her sister Reetika Sharma her Insta-Husband. Neha, in the caption of the picture also mentioned that playing the role of an Insta-Husband is not easy. In the same caption, Neha thanked her sibling Reetika for taking her pictures.

Here is the post shared by Neha

On the work front, Neha Sharma has some movies lined up for this year. Neha will be seen essaying the role of Kamla Devi in Ajay Devgn and Kajol-starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Post that, Neha will also be starring in Bejoy Nambiar directorial Taish which also features Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda.

