Neha Sharma Brushes Off Mid-week Blues By Enjoying Herself In A Lawn; Watch Video

Neha Sharma recently posted a video of her where she was seen relaxing in a lawn. The actor was seen laying down on the grass while she moved the camera around her. Neha Sharma was also seen playing with a flower while she flashed a smile for the camera. The actor was spotted wearing a brown tank top paired with denim shorts. The actor completed her look with white linen overall.

For her makeup, she opted for a soft and dewy look that was balanced with open hair. Not to miss, the actor’s adorable pet dog who was seen sitting right next to her while she captured the video. Neha Sharma was spotted enjoying the song Canyon Moon by Harry Styles for the video. The actor posted the video with two flower emoticons. Fans in huge number complimented Neha Sharma’s video by dropping several heart and love emoticons. Take a look at Neha Sharma’s Instagram picture.

Neha Sharma grooves on tunes of When the Party's Over

On October 4, Neha Sharma took to her Instagram to share a video of her enjoying her vacation. The actor was seen grooving on the tunes of Billie Eilish's song When the Party's Over as she made goofy faces for the camera. In the video, Neha was seen sporting a casual look in an all-black outfit teamed with a floral print white top. Keeping the caption short, she shared a dizzy emoticon along with a hamster face and a sun emoji. Take a look at Neha Sharma's Instagram video.

On the work front

On the professional front, Neha Sharma was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior where she played the role of Kamla Devi, who was Udaybhan Singh Rathore's (Saif Ali Khan) love interest in the film. Apart from the big-screen projects, Neha also received praises for her recently released series, Illegal: Justice, Out of Order. The Voot original web-show also saw Akshay Oberoi and Piyush Mishra in prominent roles. Neha Sharma was also featured alongside Sidharth Shukla in a music video Dil Ko Karar Aaya. She will be seen next alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a rom-com Jogira Sara Ra Ra. The movie is helmed by Kushan Nandy.

