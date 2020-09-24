Neha Sharma Spells Elegance As She Sports White Attire While Pouting For A Selfie

On September 23, Bollywood actor Neha Sharma took to her social media handle and shared a picture of her, in which she is seen striking a stunning pose while pouting. In the photo, Neha is seen sporting a white attire. While keeping her look subtle, she applied minimal makeup with red-lips.

To accessorise her overall look, she wore a pair of golden earrings and a wristwatch. The actor looked elegant and classy as she tied a bun leaving a few strands of hair on her cheeks. Instagramming the post, she left a dog-face emoticon in the caption. Scroll down to take a look at Neha Sharma's recent Instagram post:

Within a few hours, the 32-year-old actor's post managed to garner more than 424k double-taps from her 10.9M Instagram followers. Many of her fans flooded the comments section with red-heart and fire emoticons along with complements such as beautiful and awesome, among many others. On the other side, a user wrote, "Lookin Absolutely Gorgeous" while another asserted, "The most beautiful girl in this planet".

A peek into Neha Sharma's Instagram

Interestingly, the Kya Super Kool Hain Hum actor is an active social media user. She keeps posting various pictures and videos to keep her fans and followers updated with her whereabouts. Her Instagram media wall also features numerous videos, which give a sneak-peek into her fitness regime.

She shared a couple of throwback pictures in her most recent Instagram post. In the photos, Neha was seen striking adorable poses while devouring at a restaurant. While expressing her thoughts in the caption, she wrote, "Can someone take me to a restaurant now".

Talking about her professional front, Sharma was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, where she played the role of Kamla Devi, who was Udaybhan Singh Rathore's (Saif Ali Khan) love interest in the film. Apart from the big-screen projects, Neha also bagged praises for her recently released digital venture, Illegal: Justice, Out of Order. The Voot original web-show narrated how erratic the criminal justice system in India is and how it is manipulated by lawyers. The show also saw Akshay Oberoi and Piyush Mishra in prominent roles.

