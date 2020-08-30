Diljit Dosanjh-Neha Sharma's Making Video Of 'Gulabi Pagg' Song Is Too Much Fun To Watch

Diljit Dosanjh has made several hit songs over the years and carved a niche for himself in the industry. Dosanjh first appeared in Bollywood with Abhishek Chaubey’s Udta Punjab in the year 2016, and the actor hasn’t looked back since. He has since gone on to play several roles that garnered him critical acclaim.

In 2019, Diljit Dosanjh released his hit song Gulabi Pagg. The song featured himself with Bollywood beauty Neha Sharma. With all that said now, here’s the behind-the-scenes video from Gulabi Pagg. Read on:

Making of Gulabi Pagg

Gulabi Pagg, from the album ROAR, is sung by Diljit Dosanjh. The music of the song is composed by Jatinder Shah. Ranbir Singh is the lyricist of the song. The song features Neha Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh. The behind-the-scene video starts with the grand entry of the singer. His crew members and side dancers can be seen welcoming the star.

The video then shows how each and every scene was shot under the guidance of the singer. It shows how Diljit is excited about his song, and for this, he keeps an eye on everything. From taking repeated shots to guiding the director, Diljit did everything to make his song hit.

The video also shows that the singer forgot the dance step in the middle of the shooting. The clip gives a glimpse of the people (school girls) who were left awestruck after seeing Diljit in real. The video also shows some of the monochrome shots which seem edited.

On the last day of their shooting, the makers of the song built a massive set of a palace-like design inside a village. Later, when the villagers got to know that Diljit Dosanjh was supposed to be shooting over there, the crowd went crazy and gathered around to see him. Despite the difficulties, the makers managed to finish shooting for the song.

On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh s currently enjoying the success of his recent album ‘G.O.A.T’. The singer is expected to hit the silver screens with the movie Jodi. The film will see the pair of Diljit Dosanjh and Nimrat Khaira for the first time together.

