Neha Sharma Gives Glimpses Of Her Sunday With Tunes Of 'When The Party's Over'; Watch

On October 4, Bollywood actor Neha Sharma took to her social media handle and shared a video with her 10.9M followers. The actor was seen giving a peek into her Sunday with the tunes of Billie Eilish's song When the party's over. In the video, Neha was seen sporting a casual look in an all-black outfit teamed with a floral print white-shrug. Keeping the caption short, she shared a dizzy emoticon along with a hamster face and a sun emoji. Scroll down to watch Neha Sharma's video.

Neha Sharma's dizzy Sunday

READ | Neha Sharma Says She Rediscovered Her Love For Art During COVID-19 Lockdown; See Here

Interestingly, within a few hours, Neha's video-post managed to receive more than 332k double-taps; and is still counting. Meanwhile, her fans flooded the comments section with red-heart and fire emoticons. A section of fans took to the comments box and wrote complements for Sharma. A fan wrote, "Your beauty is captivating" while another asserted, "Took my heart away". The comments section of the actor also read "hot", "gorgeous" and "beautiful".

READ | Neha Sharma Has Friendly Banter With Sister Aisha Sharma On IG Stories

A peek into Neha Sharma's Instagram

Interestingly, the 32-year-old actor is an active social media user as she keeps her followers updated with her whereabouts via various posts and stories. Her media wall also features numerous videos, which give a sneak-peek into her fitness regime. Apart from giving a glimpse of her life, Neha has also celebrated her milestones on the photo-sharing platform.

Recently, the Kya Super Kool Hain Hum actor celebrated 13 years of her debut film, Chirutha, in the Telugu cinema. Neha and South star Ram Charan marked their debut with Chirutha. She shared a couple of pictures of her from the film. Instagramming the post, she wrote, "The movie that started it all for me . Can’t believe it’s been 13 years . Here’s to wonderful memories , beach hair , being a chubby kid and tanned skin".

READ | Neha Sharma Gets Inked And Her Fans Can't Stop Gushing Over Her Tattoo

On the professional front, Sharma was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, where she played the role of Kamla Devi. Apart from the big-screen projects, Neha also received praises for her recently released series, Illegal: Justice, Out of Order. The Voot original web-show also saw Akshay Oberoi and Piyush Mishra in prominent roles.

READ | Neha Sharma Spells Elegance As She Sports White Attire While Pouting For A Selfie

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.