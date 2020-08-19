Neha Sharma Says She Rediscovered Her Love For Art During COVID-19 Lockdown; See Here

Actor Neha Sharma is still staying in touch with her fans via her official social media pages. She shares frequent updates about her life on her Instagram page. Recently, Neha Sharma revealed that she had rediscovered her love for art during the lockdown.

Neha Sharma finds her love for art while staying at home during the lockdown

Taking to social media, Neha Sharma revealed that the pandemic had made her rediscover her love for art all over again. The actor also added the hashtag 'blackandwhiteseries' in the caption of the image. The image featured a black and white abstract painting with vague details.

Neha Sharma's comments section was soon flooded with praise from fans and her fellow celebs. Actor Akshay Oberoi was awed by Neha Sharma's amazing artistic talent. Even Neha Sharma's sister, Aisha Sharma, commented on the painting. Aisha Sharma simply wrote, "OMFG," in the comments section along with several stary eyed emojis. Check out some of the comments that praised Neha Sharma's latest artwork.

[Image from Neha Sharma Instagram]

On the work front, Neha Sharma last featured in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, where she played a prominent supporting role. Neha played the role of Kamla Devi, who was Udaybhan Singh Rathore's (Saif Ali Khan) love interest in the film. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was directed by Om Raut and also starred Ajay Devgn and Kajol in the lead roles.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was also a landmark film for Ajay Devgn as it was the 100th movie of his career. The movie released on January 10, 2020.

Neha Sharma also featured in the 2020 Voot series Illegal: Justice, Out of Order. The show discussed how erratic the criminal justice system in India is and how it is manipulated by lawyers. The show also starred Akshay Oberoi and Piyush Mishra in prominent lead roles. She is also set to play a supporting role in the upcoming revenge drama film Taish. The movie will star Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Jim Sarbh, and Harshvardhan Rane, and is directed by Bejoy Nambiar.

[Promo from Neha Sharma Instagram]

