Neha Sharma Gears Up 'to Lose All The Covid Weight' As Gyms Finally Reopen; Watch

Actor Neha Sharma took to her social media handle on November 9 and shared a video, in which she was seen working out in a gym with a foam roller. To give a sneak peek into her intense workout, she also moved the camera and gave a glimpse of the foam roller. Instagramming the video, Sharma wrote, "Gyms finally reopen and I couldn’t be more grateful".

The 32-year-old actor further added, "body feels better and so does the mind..stay active for both your mind and body". Interestingly, she also added a few hashtags such as '#fitnessmotivation', '#fitness', '#bemindful' and '#stayhealthy', while mentioning that she is trying to lose all the COVID weight. Scroll down to watch Neha Sharma's work out video:

Neha Sharma workouts at a gym:

Within a few hours, the video-post managed to garner more than a million views on Instagram. On the other hand, many from her 11MN Instagram followers flooded the comments section with red-heart, heart-eyes and fire emoticons. Meanwhile, a section of fans went gaga over Neha's no-makeup look as they called her pretty and beautiful. Check out some of the tweets:

A peek into Neha Sharma's Instagram

Interestingly, the Crook actor's Instagram media feed is flooded with workout videos. From stretching to heavy weightlifting, she has shared numerous videos to inspire her followers and fans to stay healthy and fit. In April, during the nationwide-lockdown to curb the spread of Coronavirus, Neha took the then-popular handstand T-shirt challenge. In the caption of her post, the actor revealed that she performed the popular online challenge with a broken wrist.

Coming to the reopening of gyms and fitness centres in Maharashtra, the state government allowed them to reopen, amid the global pandemic, after seven months from Dusshera, that is October 25. The standard operating procedures (SOPs) for gyms in Mumbai are in line with what the centre has proposed. They include gyms operating at 50 per cent capacity, use of face masks at all times, maintaining a six-feet distance between those who are working out at gyms, among others.

