Neha Sharma Receives A Bouquet From Her Sister; Says 'thank You Lil Warrior'

Neha Sharma’s recent Instagram post proves that she and her sister Aisha Sharma are true sibling goals. Neha took to Instagram to share a glimpse of Aisha’s surprise for the actor who is currently unwell. She also penned a heartfelt note for her sister Aisha Sharma. Take a look at Neha Sharma’s Instagram post.

The recent post of Neha Sharma featured a handwritten note and a bouquet of flowers by her sister Aisha Sharma. In the note, Aisha wrote, “Nehu, here are some flowers to tell you I have got you in sickness and health. I Love you.”

In return, Neha penned a heartfelt caption to express her gratitude. She wrote, “We don’t get to choose family and I couldn’t be more grateful for mine. We sometimes need reassurances that its all going to be okay, no one better than family.” Neha thanked her sister who she referred to as little warrior for the surprises. Take a look at Neha Sharma’s Instagram post.

Neha Sharma’s Instagram post

As soon as Neha uploaded the post, fans poured in their concern for the actor. Some of them wrote, “Everything will be fine”, “Please take care of you and your family.. stay blessed always”. Other fans filled the comments section with heart emoticons. Take a look at the fans’ reactions.

Fans’ comments

Neha Sharma and her sister Aisha Sharma

Neha Sharma shares a loving bond with her sister Aisha Sharma. From hitting the gym together to getting the same tattoo, the two are true sibling goals. In one of her previous posts, Neha shared a glimpse of her tattoo which was the same tattoo that her sister Aisha Sharma had on her hand. The tattoo read ‘Excelsior’. Neha and her sister Aisha share a lot of quality time together. They also keep their fans updated about their daily activities. Fans adore the bond that the Sharma sisters share.

Neha Sharma’s upcoming projects

Neha is set to play the lead role in the Hindi adaptation of Hungarian black comedy Liza, The Fox-Fairy. The film is helmed by Indrajit Nattoji and produced by Zee Studios. The film is also set to star Ila Arun, Namit Das, Pravesh Rana and Gautam Rode.

