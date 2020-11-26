Neha Sharma Had 'great Hair & Makeup Day', Shares Video Of Her #shootlife

Neha Sharma takes to her Instagram as she shares a video from her time while shooting with her fans and followers. The actor in her caption is appreciating her hair and makeup for the day as she seems content with it. Read along and have a look at the video, the caption, and what the fans have to say.

Neha Sharma has a good hair day

Actor Neha Sharma took to her Instagram yesterday on November 25, 2020, to upload a video of her as she was in the middle of a shoot. The actor has put a jazz music background on the video, that has received 88k likes so far. The self-recorded video is evidence that the actor is quite content with her makeup look and hair for the day. Her caption along with the video reads, “Just a great hair and makeup day” followed by a tongue sticking out emoji and the hashtag #shootlife.

There are a number of comments on the post shared by Neha, as fans have poured in emojis and appreciation in the comments for her. Neha’s sister Aisha Sharma has also commented on the picture, as she calls her ‘stunning’. Have a look at the comments here.

On the work front

Neha Sharma is to be seen in the music video for a song called Lambo Car which is voiced by singer Guri. She had shared the poster of the song and announced the release of it through her Instagram, on November 24. On Wednesday, November 25 she shared a short video with a part of the song playing in the background followed by the two announcing the release. She wrote, “ðŸ’ðŸ’• ðŸš— ðŸŒˆOut tomorrow...excited much @officialguri_ ? Coz I am ðŸ˜¬ðŸ‘ðŸ¼ Releases at 6 pm on @geetmp3. #ghaint”. Neha was last seen on-screen playing the role of Maneet in the web series cum movie Taish, which released on the streaming platform Zee 5.

