Neha Sharma Has Friendly Banter With Sister Aisha Sharma On IG Stories

Neha Sharma was seen having friendly banter with her sister Aisha Sharma on Instagram. The actor uploaded multiple snaps regarding some genial arguments and talks. Read on to know more details about the whole conversation and to take a look at every snap.

1. Discrimination

The first snap that Neha uploaded was a screenshot of Aisha Sharma's story on Instagram. In a question and answer format, Aisha had asked her fans and friends to pen down their thoughts and that she would answer them. Somebody wrote - Discrimination is everywhere... Even in the family... Ur height is 5'10-11' and Neha's 5-5' and added a few laughing emojis. Neha shared the conversation and clarified that her height is 5 feet 6 inches and added a sigh emoji.

Picture Credit: Neha Sharma's Instagram

2. Gifts for Neha

In the next story uploaded by Neha, she can be heard saying that - it is rightly said that you must find joy in the little things and thanks Aisha for getting her cups for her coffee making machine. Neha then tells her fans that the sound of the coffee machine start is her favourite thing to hear in the morning. She also tagged her sister in the post.

Picture Credit: Neha Sharma's Instagram

3. Sharing clothes

In the later stories, Neha shared a video where Aisha was seen having tea. This is when Neha started to talk and said - I see you have borrowed my top. I would like to see you wear something sexy for me in the morning. To which Aisha responded that Neha was not her boyfriend and that she wouldn't do that for her. She ended the friendly banter by saying that Neha should make do with what she's getting.

Picture Credit: Neha Sharma's Instagram

4. Early morning inspiration

Neha then showed her fans a video of her sister Aisha's paintings and said that it was the only early morning inspiration she needed. The photo showed a beautiful artwork of leaves.

5. Sugar rush

In her final story, Neha uploaded a video of a few sweets on her story and explained to her fans- when you're on no sugar and your sister is eating this. The pic was again a re-post of Aisha Sharma's Instagram story.

Picture Credit: Neha Sharma's Instagram

Promo Pic Credit: Neha Sharma's Instagram

