Neha Sharma Looks Stunning In A Little Black Dress, Netizens React; See Post Here

Bollywood actor Neha Sharma was last seen in the Voot original series Illegal. Apart from being a well-known actor, she is also known for her fashion looks and her Instagram presence. The actress is very active on social media and is often seen posting pictures on her social media accounts. She recently took to her Instagram account and posted a picture of herself in stylish all-black attire. Check out Neha Sharma’s photo here.

Neha Sharma's photo in black dress:

Neha Sharma wore a black coloured mini dress with a deep v-cut neckline. The dress had a white coloured border which added a perfect contrast to the all-black dress. She wore a thick black coloured belt to hold the dress together. She also wore a pair of knee-length dark coloured shoes to complete the look.

The actor wore dramatic eye makeup to complement the attire. She wore a dark coloured smokey eye look and wore some nude coloured lip gloss. She left her hair open, as she posed for the lens. While posting the picture she added two black hears and added the caption #raw to the post. Fans of the actor claimed that she looked gorgeous in the picture.

Georgous â¤ï¸ðŸ˜˜ — Rajesh SinghðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@RajeshDSingh) May 18, 2020

Nice and beautiful — Shashi Birla (@shashi_birla) May 18, 2020

Neha Sharma in quarantine

Neha Sharma like most Bollywood actors has been homebound. While the entire nation has been in a lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, many celebrities have taken up new hobbies. While some have got back to what they love doing, Neha Sharma has turned to painting while being in the lockdown. Check out the post below:

Neha Sharma shared pictures of her paintings that she made while being in the quarantine. She drew a picture of a cup filled with coffee in the painting. While posting the picture, she mentioned, ‘Sunshine in a cup...latest one from my quarantine painting series #myart #watercolor #lovepainting’ [sic]

Actor Hritik Roshan has complimented Neha Sharma on the painting adding a simple ‘wow’ with clapping hands emoji in the comments. He even liked the painting made by Neha Sharma in quarantine.

Neha Sharma has done many films in Bollywood as well as in the South Indian film industry. She has been a part of many well-known Bollywood like Mubarakan (2017), Tum Bin 2 (2016), Youngistaan (2014), Pagla Deewana 2 (2013), Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum (2012), and Crook: It’s good to be bad (2010). She has hence acted opposite some of the biggest names in Bollywood like the Deols as well as Riteish Deshmukh, amongst others.

