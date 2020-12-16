Neha Sharma Introduces Her Upcoming Role, 'Lallo' In Comedy-thriller 'Aafat-e-Ishq'

Neha Sharma is currently gearing up for her upcoming comedy thriller film, Aafat-e-Ishq. On December 15, Tuesday, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of her film. Sharing the image on social media, Neha Sharma introduced her character, Lallo. Take a look at Neha Sharma's photos.

Neha Sharma gears up for 'Aafat-e-Ishq'

In this Instagram picture, Neha Sharma can be seen dressed as a schoolgirl. Neha Sharma can be seen sporting a white kurta, navy blue salwar and perfectly pressed dupatta. The actor's hair can be seen tied in two plaits. Here, Neha was seen sitting by the edge of a river, reading her script. As seen in the caption, Neha Sharma wrote, "#lallo says #aafatehishq". Check out BTS picture from upcoming Neha Sharma's movies.

Also Read | Neha Sharma shares a bikini photo taken in Hawaii from 'this time last year'

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Neha Sharma's movies were quick to share their responses on her upcoming role. Neha's sister Aisha Sharma also commented on the actor's post. She dropped bomb emoji and wrote, "Uff uff uff". One of the Instagram users commented, "Gonna love this character so much". Netizens also commented on the post asking which school was she going to. A fan wrote, "Kon se school me addmission liya h aapne hame v btaye" (which school have you taken the admission, tell us as well). Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image credits - Neha Sharma Instagram comment section

Also Read | Neha Sharma extends gratitude to fans for success of latest song 'Lambo Car'; watch

Neha Sharma recently shared the first motion picture of her upcoming OTT film, Aafat-e-Ishq. She took to her Instagram handle and shared the video, wherein, she can be seen dressed in a salwar kameez with two hair plaits, sitting on a chair and posing in a shocking expression. Neha Sharma wrote, "Super excited to share the motion picture of our labour of love. Falling in love is injurious to health. #IshqWillKill #AafatEIshq Coming Soon!". Take a look at Neha Sharma's upcoming film Aafat-e-Ishq's motion poster.

Also Read | Review: Guri & Neha Sharma's 'Lambo Car' is everything you'd expect from Punjabi music

Also Read | Neha Sharma had 'great hair & makeup day', shares video of her #shootlife

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.