Neha Sharma Extends Gratitude To Fans For Success Of Latest Song 'Lambo Car'; Watch

On November 27, 2020, Neha Sharma took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of herself thanking fans for showering love on her new song Lambo Car. Guri’s latest music video, Lambo Car starring Neha Sharma is out and the three-minute video is being much loved by fans. The music video has been released by Geet MP3 on their YouTube channel.

Neha Sharma grooves to Lambo Car

In the video, Neha can be seen wearing a black tank with a white shirt which is paired with black shorts and shades. She kept her makeup minimal.The video has the GIF "Muchas Gracious" attached and as part of the caption, she simply wrote, “#lambocar @”. Several of her fans dropped fire emoticons and red hearts. A user wrote, “That’s amazing” with a red heart. While another fan, complimenting her beauty, called her ‘damn cute’. A fan complimented her eyes and wrote, “Your eyes are attractive” with a smiling face emoticon.

On November 13, 2020, Neha and Guri took to their Instagram and shared a poster of Lambo Car. In the poster, Neha and Guri look dapper as both were seen wearing vibrant coloured outfits. In the caption, Neha shared the release details. The video has already crossed one million views.

Two days back, Neha shared a short video with Guri on Instagram expressing her excitement for the release. Many of her fans dropped hearts and wished her for the release. A fan wrote, “Waiting” with a red heart and smiling face emoticon. Another one complimented the duo by dropping ‘Wow” with several fire emojis.

On the work front, Neha Sharma was last seen in Dulquer Salmaan’s Solo. She debuted in Bollywood with her role in Mohit Suri’s Crook in the year 2010. She is popular for her roles in Kya Super Kool Hai Hum, Jayantabhai Ki Luv Story, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, Youngistaan, Tum Bin 2, Mubarakan. Neha is also known for her dancing skills as she is reportedly trained in Indian classical dance form and has learned Hip Hop, Salsa, Jazz in London.

