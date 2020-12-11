Neha Sharma Shares A Bikini Photo Taken In Hawaii From 'this Time Last Year'

Bollywood actor Neha Sharma recently took to her Instagram to share a photo from 2019. She shared a picture of hers from a weekend she spent away from home. She also mentioned that she has a holiday on her mind and is craving for one right now. Scroll down to have a look at the photo, the caption and what her fans had to say about her fitness.

Neha Sharma shares a throwback photo from a beach day

Last year at this time, Neha Sharma had spent her weekend in Hawaii. She recently took to her Instagram to share a throwback photo from one of her beach days. She was seen wearing a black bikini suit and paired it with a pair of glasses. She mentioned that the picture was clicked at this time last year and wrote that she wants to go for a weekend. Check out how fit Neha looks in the recent bikini photo she shared.

Reactions to Neha Sharma's Bikini photo from Hawai

Neha Sharma received a huge response on her photo from her fans. Her fans have commented with fire and heart emojis in numbers. An Instagram user wrote that Neha's bikini photo broke the internet. Another user wrote that the picture is glowing much more than the place because of Neha's presence in it. Take a look at some of the comments on Neha Sharma's Instagram photo.

Image Source: Neha Sharma's Instagram

A sneak peek into Neha Sharma's Instagram

Neha recently shared two selfies from her weekend. She was seen relaxing on a chair in her black top paired with a white shirt. To complete her weekend look, she wore a pair of sunglasses. She also shared a few pictures as she went cycling with her sister and their pet dog. She wore biker shorts and a black t-shirt with white sneakers as she went cycling. Have a look at Neha Sharma's photos from her Instagram.

She recently shared a video flaunting her natural skin in sunlight. However, she wrote that she had recently got a few pimples and they weren't welcome. She wore a basic white shirt and played with her hair while flaunting her skin in the sun. Here's Neha's video without makeup showcasing her natural face.

