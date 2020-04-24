Hrithik Roshan Impressed By Neha Sharma's Coffee Painting, Calls It 'lovely'; See Post

Bollywood actors seem to take up new hobbies during the Coronavirus lockdown to keep themselves entertained. Some of them have even shared their activities on social media to entertain their fans. Recently, the Crook actor, Neha Sharma uploaded a beautiful painting made by her on her Instagram account. Hrithik Roshan seems to be all praises for her and even commented on her post.

Neha Sharma's painting skills leave Hrithik Roshan impressed

On Instagram, the actor posted a picture of her recent painting of a coffee cup. Painting seems to be her new hobby that the actor has picked up during the quarantine.

Adding a caption to the post, Neha wrote, "“Love story”...💕☕️ 🎨 my love for coffee using water paint...#watercolor #painting #gettingbacktopaintingafterages #ilovepainting and I love #coffee #art #mybaby #myart #thankyoupinterestfortheinspiration ✨".

However, what caught everyone's attention was Hrithik Roshan's comment on the picture. He said, "That's lovely" and also added a clap emoji to the comment. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Neha Sharma is busy spending what seems to be a fulfilling time during the quarantine. She is cooking, painting and working out to keep her boredom away. Here's a sneak peek:

Image credit: Hrithik Roshan Instagram, Neha Sharma Instagram

