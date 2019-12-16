Jennifer Winget's Five Sultry Looks From 2019 That Amazed Her Fans

Jennifer Winget began her career with Hungama TV’s Karthika (2003). Later, she received fame for herself by doing popular shows like Dill Mill Gaye and Saraswatichandra. In 2016, Winget portrayed the role of Maya Malhotra in Sony TV’s Beyhadh. The actor won several awards and appreciation for her performance as Maya. Winget was last seen in Colors TV’s Bepannaah, opposite Harshad Chopda. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch her in her upcoming show, Sony TV’s Beyhadh 2. Apart from her amazing acting skills, she is also famous for her stunning fashion sense. As the year ends, here are some of her best looks.

Jennifer Winget top 5 looks from 2019

Jennifer Winget is seen wearing a bodycon dress top. It has a turtle neck and is sleeveless. She wore a high thigh slit skirt. The actor completed her look with bold makeup, a hair bun, and earnings.

Jennifer Winget dressed in two-piece set for a shoot. She wore an orange colour separates. Her nude makeup with a smokey eye look added to the oomph factor in this stunning photo.

Jennifer Winget is seen wearing a shocking pink short dress with an off-shoulder on the right side and a black shrug on top of the dress. She has given her hair centre partition and tied them tightly in a bun, leaving some hair loose in front. She completed her look with a shimmery golden bag, golden earrings, and smokey eyes.

Jennifer Winget attended her friend's wedding when she donned this gorgeous outfit. Clad in a light green saree, the Beyhadh star stole the show with her stunning look. Adorned with white thread work, this sari boasted of its sheer elegance. Winget opted for minimal makeup and sported large round earrings for a complete look.

Jennifer Winget looked amazing in this black dress. The dress she wore has a deep neck and is shimmery with side cut net sleeves. She gave her hair a messy with centre partition. The actor finished her look with a shiny brown lipstick and a smoky eye.

