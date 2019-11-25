Neha Sharma: The Youngistaan Actor's On-point Fashion Statements

Neha Sharma made her acting debut with the Telugu film Chirutha in 2007. She paved her way into the Bollywood industry with her debut in the film Crook, alongside Emraan Hashmi. She will now be seen in Om Raut's upcoming direction Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in a supporting role. Apart from her acting career, Neha Sharma is also very active on social media. She never fails to impress her fans with her pictures. She is also known for her elegant choices of attire. Here are Neha Sharma's outfits that are considered to be on-point and are much loved by her fans.

Neha Sharma's much-loved outfits

Recently Neha Sharma sported an all-black attire while promoting a brand. Her hair looked bouncy and wavy, giving it a natural look. All eyes were on her nude makeup, that added more glam to her all-black attire. She completed her look with dainty accessories which made her look perfect.

Neha Sharma sported a bright blue ethnic outfit on the occasion of Diwali. Her Banarasi dupatta with a shiny hue made her outfit look classy. With a neat braid and huge danglers, Neha Sharma's outfit looked on-point and elegant.

For one of her photoshoots, Neha Sharma wore a black inner beneath an ochre yellow pastel jacket. Once again, the Crook actor left her hair to bounce naturally. She did not wear the jacket, she just carried it on her shoulder. Her outfit looked perfect as she posed for the camera at ease.

The Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum actor donned an emerald green gown as she graced the GQ Men's Awards. She dazzled in a side-slit sequin dress. Her look was much loved by her fans. Many dropped their comments about Neha Sharma's outfit.

