Neha Sharma Reveals She Wants To Do Many Things But Cannot, 'coz It's The Pandemic'

Neha Sharma, who is prominently known for her role in the movie Kya Super Kool Hai Hum, recently shared a hilarious new reel on her Instagram handle about the coronavirus pandemic. Neha Sharma made her acting debut in the Telugu movie Chirutha alongside actor Ram Charan which was also his debut film. Sharma's Bollywood debut was with the film Crook in which she played the lead role opposite Emraan Hashmi.

Neha Sharma's videos have gained a lot of popularity on Instagram as the actress often posts videos of herself ranging from sultry to funny. The Youngistaan actress recently shared a funny video on Instagram about the coronavirus pandemic. Sharma can be seen dubbing comedian Elsa Majimbo's voice in which she looks delighted while gives excuses about how she can't meet anyone or call anyone home because "it's the pandemic". Take a look at the reel below.

Neha Sharma's videos; fans react

Neha Sharma's new Instagram reel received quite a reaction from fans as they were delighted with the new content. Many fans responded to her video with heart emojis while many fans left comments calling her "incredible" and even calling her "the world's most beautiful girl". Take a look at some of the fan reactions below.

Neha Sharma's Instagram

Neha Sharma's Instagram is the place to be for fans who need any updates on the actress' life. Sharma loves posting regularly on her Instagram account and enjoys a following of more than 11 million on Instagram. The actress often receives love from her fans for her Instagram reels which are always entertaining.

Neha Sharma has appeared in a number of Bollywood movies like Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, Youngistaan, Mubarakan and more. Sharma has also appeared in the Chinese film Xuanzang in which she played a minor role. The movie also included actors like Sonu Sood & Ali Fazal and,\ was selected as the Chinese entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 89th Academy Awards although it wasn't nominated. The actress was last seen on the big screen in the movie Tanhaji, in which she played a supporting role. You can take a look at one of the recent videos from Neha's Instagram with her sister Aisha Sharma below.

