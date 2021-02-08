Sidharth Malhotra & Neha Sharma To Appear In Romantic Music Video Ahead Of Valentine's Day

Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Neha Sharma are all set to star in a romantic music video titled Thoda Thoda Pyaar. After Siddharth Malhotra shared the teaser of the music video on his Twitter handle yesterday, Neha Sharma also took to Instagram and treated her followers with the teaser as well. Presented by Zee Music Company, the music video is directed by So You Think You Can Dance India’s judge Bosco Leslie Martis. Shot in picturesque locations of Goa, the music video will be released on February 12 prior to Valentine's Day.

Neha Sharma & Sidharth Malhotra's song

In the teaser of Thoda Thoda Pyar, Sidharth Malhotra and Neha Sharma fall in love with each other at a coffee house owned by Sidharth's character. Neha Sharma drops by the coffee shop with no one present at the customer’s counter and Sidharth pops out from the bottom of the counter surprising her and addresses himself as 'Jimmy'. They both share a few glances at each other and develop chemistry while they talk at a cup of coffee. Toward the end, Siddharth was seen recalling memories of Neha's smile at the coffee house while he stood at a beach by his two-wheeler. Check out the teaser shared by Neha Sharma on her Instagram-

Neha Sharma who has massive fan-following with 11.4 million users following her on Instagram, made her followers blush with the teaser. She captioned the teaser "Get ready to fall in love all at once with #ThodaThodaPyaar". Several followers including her sister and Satyamev Jayate actor Aisha Sharma was in love with the teaser and she commented: “love love love” with several heart eyes emoticons. Her followers showered their love in the comments and many commented with fire, red hearts, blow kisses, and heart eyes emoticons to illustrate their excitement for the teaser. Check out the comments of the Instagram post here-

Sidharth Malhotra's song

In December 2020, Sidharth Malhotra appeared in another music video called Challon Ke Nishaan. The music video starred Diana Penty with him and it traces the story of a happy couple so much in love and their journey from being friends to getting married. After being hit with an unforeseen tragedy, Sidharth Malhotra is seen reminiscing the good old times spent with his wife. It was produced by Zee Music Company and Nine Entertainment and was also shot in Goa.

Siddharth Malhotra and Neha Sharma Works

On the work front, Siddharth Malhotra will be next seen in the movie Thank God alongside Ajay Devgan and Rakul Preet. He also has Vikram Batra's biopic Shershaah with Kiara Advani and Shantanu Bagchi's Mission Majnu lined up in his upcoming works. Neha Sharma’s last theatrical release was the 2020 blockbuster Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, in which she played a supporting role. She was also seen in a Voot’s crime drama web series Illegal, in which she essayed the role of a lawyer.

Image Source: Sidharth Malhotra and Neha Sharma's Instagram

