Sidharth Malhotra, Neha Sharma unite for a music video 'Thoda Thoda Pyaar', shares teaser

After mesmerising fans with his last romantic song Challon ke Nishaan, actor Sidharth Malhotra recently surprised fans with yet another song Thoda Thoda Pyaar. The actor took to Twitter and shared the teaser of the song where he is seen with actress Neha Sharma. The short and intriguing teaser shows the chemistry between the two stars. The music video is directed by Bosco Leslie Martis who earlier also directed Challon Ke Nishaan.

Sidharth and Neha unite for a music video

The teaser shows Sidharth as a coffee shop owner beside a beach where Neha drops by. From starting their conversations with a cup of coffee, the two start seeing each other and it appears they have fallen in love. The teaser also shows a glimpse of Sidharth who seems to b recalling his time with the actress at the coffee shop as he stands by the beach with his two-wheelers. The actor shared the teaser and also informed fans about the release date. He captioned the post and wrote, “Get ready to fall in love all at once with #ThodaThodaPyaar. Releasing on 12th February 2021.”

Reportedly, the song is believed to have been shot in picturesque locations of Goa. This is not the first time Sidharth Malhotra has collaborated with Zee Music Company. The song has been directed and choreographed by Bosco Leslie Martis, composed by Nilesh Ahuja, penned by Kumaar, and sung by Stebin Ben.

Several fans of the actor could not control their excitement of catching a glimpse of the star again in yet another music video. Extending his luck to the actor, one of the users wrote, "Scooty in Goa. Can't wait. Thoda aur pyaar barsaaying". Another user wrote, "Love you, my love. Can't wait for this song I'm just now double excited I can't express my feeling". A third user chimed in and expressed his excitement of eagerly waiting for the song, "his teaser video is so cute I am super excited for the full video song". Another follower of the actor echoed similar sentiments and wrote, "Already in love. Can’t help it. Morning though love".

Sidharth’s earlier song was a romantic one that was produced by Nine Entertainment. The video of the same was also shot extensively in and around Goa. The song revolves around love and loss and captures the pain of having lost a loved one. The video will feature Sidharth and Diana as a couple romancing. The song opens up with clips of Sidharth and Diana as a couple who ties a knot and stays together happily.

