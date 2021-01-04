Neha Sharma Shares Picturesque Balcony View Of Her Exotic Vacation In Florida

Bollywood actor Neha Sharma is currently having a gala time as she is vacationing in Florida in the United States of America. The Tanhaji actor keeps sharing glimpses of her exotic new year holidays with her fans on Instagram. From getting tanned to chilling with her family members, her travel diary has evoked wanderlust in the hearts of many. On Monday, January 4, Neha once again posted a slew of stunning pictures on social media which has created quite a stir amongst her fans.

Neha Sharma’s vacation picture

In the photo shared by the actor, she can be seen donning a skin-tight blue dress featuring a plunging neckline. With button-up detailing, this attire has a thigh-high slit which enables the actor to flaunt her gorgeous skin. Nude makeup with sleek hair left open completes the look of Neha as she strikes a pose for the camera.

The picture was taken at the balcony of her exotic hotel room featuring a picturesque oceanic background. Soaking up in the sun, Neha enjoys the beachy vibe as she kick-starts 2021. Check out the photo shared by Neha Sharma here:

ALSO READ| Neha Sharma And Sister Aisha Enjoy Vacation In Florida, Post Pictures

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans of the actor couldn’t help themselves from appreciating Neha Sharma and the scenic view of her hotel room. While some called her ‘gorgeous’, many others flooded her post with heart emoticons. Here’s a quick glimpse at how fans are reacting online:

ALSO READ| Neha Sharma Shares A Bikini Photo Taken In Hawaii From 'this Time Last Year'

Previously, Neha had also posted a ‘goofy’ picture with sister Aaisha Sharma, as the duo welcomed New Year together on their vacation. In the photo, the sibling duo can be seen giving a chirpy pose as they smile brightly with glee. Both of them are giving major fashion goals, as they pose in sweatshirt dresses together. Take a look:

ALSO READ| Neha Sharma Introduces Her Upcoming Role, 'Lallo' In Comedy-thriller 'Aafat-e-Ishq'

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Neha Sharma is gearing up for the release of her comedy thriller film Aafat-e-Ishq. While sharing the motion picture of the film, the actor wrote, "Super excited to share the motion picture of our labour of love. Falling in love is injurious to health. #IshqWillKill #AafatEIshq Coming Soon!"

ALSO READ| Neha Sharma Had 'great Hair & Makeup Day', Shares Video Of Her #shootlife

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.