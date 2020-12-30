Neha Sharma And Sister Aisha Enjoy Vacation In Florida, Post Pictures

Siblings and actors Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma are currently vacationing in Florida in the USA with their family members. The two keep sharing glimpses from their new year holiday and look stunning getting tanned on Florida beaches. The actors took to their Instagram accounts to post bikini pictures from their Florida getaway. Read on to know more about it.

Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma's beach pics

Bollywood actors Neha and Aisha Sharma are currently spending the last few days of the year 2020 in Florida with their family members. Their photos from their beachy holiday are loved by their fans and Instagram followers. Aisha Sharma's photos show the Satyameva Jayate actor posing on a beach wearing a beautiful mustard yellow bikini. The picture has a clear sea in the background and it also features three little birds sitting calmly on the beach. Aisha captioned the post, "ðŸ– +â˜€ï¸ = A very happy me. #beach #beachvibes #travel #florida #floridalife". Aisha enjoys a following of 1.8 million people on Instagram and her picture received more than 144k likes within 12 hours of posting. You can see the post here.

On the other hand, Neha Sharma's photos show her chilling on the beach wearing a white co-ord set. The Youngistaan actor posted a video of herself playing with the sand on the beach and the video also had palm trees in the background. She captioned the post, "Hello Florida! ðŸŒŠðŸ #beach #beachvibes #whitesand #florida #clearwater". The post garnered 1.4 million views ever since it was posted, less than one day ago. You can see the video here.

The two sisters have also been sharing pictures from Florida on their Instagram stories. Aisha took to her stories and posted a picture of herself smiling at the camera, posing on the beach and wrote, "Tan game on point", while Neha shared snippets from her road trip and a picture of her coffee.

Just two weeks ago, Neha had posted a picture of herself looking stunning in a black bikini and had captioned it, "This time last year...#holidayonmymind #holiday #throwback #hawaii". The Tum Bin 2 actor had shared this photo from her vacation to Hawaii in 2019 where she was posing standing ankle-deep in the clear blue sea. You can see the post here.

Image Credits: Aisha Sharma Official Instagram Account

