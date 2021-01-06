Neha Sharma Shows Off Her 'newly Acquired Tan' In This Stunning Post; See Pic

Actor Neha Sharma, known for her role in Tum Bin 2, is having a gala time during her trip in Key West, Florida. Sharing details about the same, Neha Sharma took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 06, 2021, to share a stunning picture as she went on to show off her tan lines. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a quirky caption revealing details about the same. On seeing this picture, fans went all out to comment on all things nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Neha Sharma shared a picture showing off her newly acquired tan. In the picture, the actor can be standing below a tree and is striking a stunning pose. Neha donned a light blue sweatshirt and black shorts. She completed her look with a sling bag and opted for a messy hairdo, well-done brows and minimal makeup. In the picture, one can also spot the greenery around the actor.

Along with the post, Neha Sharma went on to leave a quirky caption as she goes on to explain details about the pic. She wrote, “My newly acquired tan and the same old sweatshirt..ðŸŒ³â˜€ï¸#floridadiaries #beachlife #keywest #lifeisbetterinflipflops”. Take a look at Neha Sharma's Instagram post below.

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans could not stop gushing over how stunning the actor looks in the picture. The post went on to receive like and several comments from netizens. Some of the users went on to laud the actor for her looks and outfit, while some went on gush about her vacation pictures. One of the users wrote, “Nice picture Neha. Looking very stunning”. While the other one wrote, “Such a beauty”. Some users also commented with many hearts, fire and heart struck emojis. Take a look at the post below.

Apart from this picture, Neha has been sharing several pictures and stories on her social media handle giving fans a glimpse about her vacation. Earlier to this post, the actor shared another lovely picture of her where she can be seen enjoying the weather at the Florida beach. The actor can be seen donning a blue outfit and opted for a wavy hairdo and minimal makeup. Take a look at the post below.

