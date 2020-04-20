Neha Sharma's Sun-kissed Selfie Will Make Your Day Better; See Picture

Neha Sharma never fails to impress her fans on social media with her gorgeous pictures. She enjoys a wide fan base on her social media and is often seen sharing her glamorous pictures and videos for her fans. Recently, the actor took to her social media to share a lovely selfie of her. Her fans are showering her picture with lots of love in the comments.

In the picture, Neha is looking beautiful as she posed for the sunkissed selfie. She can be seen lying in sunlight while posing for the camera. In the picture shared by Neha Sharma, the lighting looks almost perfect. The actor talked about that in the caption. She captioned the post as ‘☀️It’s Sunday and the light is great..so here’s a #sundayselfie’.

See the picture here

In the picture, Neha Sharma is seen wearing a lovely white spaghetti crop top with little red floral print. The Crook actor is seen lying on her bed with her hair flowing by her side. Neha Sharma looks fresh as ever in this no-makeup selfie. She won the hearts of her fans with this simple yet beautiful picture. Many fans commented with heart emoji in the comments section. Here are some of the comments on Neha Sharma’s post.

She is currently quarantined at her home during the current lockdown. The actor is spending her time off from work with her sister Aisha Sharma. The sisters often share pictures and videos on their social media to give a glimpse of their quarantine time to their fans.

On the work front, Neha Sharma was last seen in the movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior with Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan. She will be next seen in Bejoy Nambiar’s Taish. In the movie, she is expected to share the screen with Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda.

