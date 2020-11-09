Neil Nitin Mukesh Celebrates 1 Year Of 'Bypass Road'; Calls It A Film 'complex In Nature'

On November 8, Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh took to his social media handle and shared two pictures and a motion poster of his last year release Bypass Road. As the film clocked a year on Saturday, the actor extended his gratitude to the cast and crew of the film in a brief caption. Neil wrote, "Today marks the 1st Anniversary of a film that will forever will be closest to my heart for many reasons" (sic).

The 38-year-old actor further added, "BYPASS ROAD, a film and an opportunity for which we are forever grateful to Mr. MADAN PALIWAL @mirajgroupofficial .He gave us the opportunity as a writer , producer and my younger brother @naman.n.mukesh as a first time director". While proclaiming that the film was "complex in nature", Naman Mukesh executed it with great maturity and style and the actor further wrote, "I am proud of his skills as a director". He tagged the cast member to thanks them for their hard work.

While concluding his caption, Neil wrote, "This film would be an impossible task if it wasn’t for the fantastic technical crew. A special Thank you Fashat khan sir and Javed bhai. Cannot wait to join hands again. Now ... who wants to see BYPASS ROAD 2". Scroll down to take a look at his post.

Neill Nitin Mukesh celebrates Bypass Road

Within a few hours, Neil's post garnered an overwhelming response from his fans and followers on the photo-sharing platform. A section of fans congratulated him while another section praised the film. A fan wrote, "Indeed a amazing film with great script and mesmerizing songs" whereas another fan asserted, "Ya we want Bypass Road 2".

Coming to the film, Bypass Road, along with Neil Nitin Mukesh, also featured Adah Sharma and Shama Sikander as lead characters. Meanwhile, Taher Shabbir, Gul Pang and Rajit Kapur were seen playing key roles. Mukesh essayed the character of a wheelchair-bound paraplegic who was the prime suspect of a murder. Though the suspense-thriller bagged a positive response from the critics, it did average business at the BO.

