Neil Nitin Mukesh Celebrates Daughter Nurvi's 2nd Birthday, Posts Sweetest Wish For Her

Neil Nitin Mukesh took to Instagram to share an adorably cute picture with his 2-year-old daughter Nurvi on her second birthday on Sunday. The actor posts regular updates through pictures and videos of his little girl on social media and has regularly treated his followers with doses of cheerfulness by Nurvi. On her birthday, the proud father has the most heartwarming message for his daughter as he captioned his picture by wishing his "angel" and telling her that "papa" loves her the most.

Happy 2nd Birthday my Angel. Papa loves you the most ❤️🤗😘. God bless you. Thank you for being mine 🥳🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/tTZP35rSWf — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) September 20, 2020

While fans of the father-daughter duo flooded the comments with best wishes and blessings for the little one, Neil Nitin Mukesh's friends from the industry also showered their blessings on her. Actors Abhishek Bachchan and Genelia Deshmukh shared their best wishes for Nurvi through their replies on Neil's post.

Happy birthday little one. God bless. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 20, 2020

Happy Birthday Little Nurvi — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) September 20, 2020

Neil also shared a video montage of Nurvi's 2nd birthday celebrations through social media where the little one can be seen running around the house. The actor has tagged his family, including his wife Rukmini, father Nitin Mukesh, brother Naman Mukesh among others, in the adorable 4 minute long video and captioned it, "My baby turns 2 ❤️❤️"

Neil Nitin Mukesh has been active on social media through the lockdown and has often shared adorable videos of his playtime with 2-year-old Nurvi. The tiny tot is often seen dancing or babbling in the videos and paints a cute picture along with her father in the photos. Earlier this week, he posted a photo of Nurvi sitting on the ledge of a fountain wearing a pink tracksuit and two ponytails. The actor gave an adorable yet hilarious caption to this photo as he wrote, "Don’t be deceived by the angelic look 😁👼"

