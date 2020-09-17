Neil Nitin Mukesh's Daughter Nurvi Looks Adorable In Pink; Actor Says 'don't Be Deceived'

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh recently took to Instagram to share a sweet picture of his daughter Nurvi Neil Mukesh. In the picture, the little girl is seen sitting in an erect position while she poses for the camera with an innocent look across her face. Neil Nitin Mukesh doesn’t seem to agree with her expression in the picture as he asks people to not get fooled by it. His fans have flooded the comments section with love and blessings as they find Nurvi adorable.

Nurvi’s adorable picture

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh recently uploaded a picture of his daughter Nurvi, sitting in a park calmly. In the picture, Nurvi is seen sitting in front of a fountain while she poses for the camera making a ‘good girl’ face. Her stunning big eyes give the idea that she is quite innocent and obedient. The little girl is dressed in a pink sports jacket with a pair of matching track pants. Her hair has been neatly tied into two ponytails while she is settled on the stone structure with a lot of poise. Nurvi is also wearing black sports shoes indicating the picture was taken during her playtime.

In the caption for the post, Neil Nitin Mukesh has jokingly spoken about the innocent look in her eyes. The actor has mentioned that people should not be deceived by the angelic look on Nurvi’s face here. Have a look at the adorable post on Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, Neil Nitin Mukesh’s fans have mentioned how much they love seeing Nurvi on his social media feed. They have called the picture adorable while highlighting her cute features that keep them hooked. Have a look at a few comments on the post here.

Previously, Neil Nitin Mukesh had posted a fun video of Nurvi while she was in the middle of her playtime. In the video, she was seen trying out different kids’ equipment in the park while her father helped her out. The father-daughter duo was also seen enjoying the swing together while Nurvi screamed in fear every time there was a forward swing. Have a look at the sweet video of Nurvi here.

